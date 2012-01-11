MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,120-3,320 3,105-3,305. Sugar Ready (S) 3,095-3,300 3,080-3,285. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,020-3,220 3,005-3,205. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,095-3,200 3,080-3,185. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice