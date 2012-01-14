BRIEF-Softbank reaches agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage:
