India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050. Khandsari 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Sugar Ready (M) 3,155-3,355 3,165-3,365. Sugar Ready (S) 3,130-3,335 3,140-3,345. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,055-3,255 3,065-3,265. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,130-3,235 3,140-3,245. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: