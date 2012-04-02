Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950. Gur Peri 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850. Khandsari 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 2,985-3,135 3,000-3,150. Sugar Ready (S) 2,895-3,035 2,900-3,050. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,785-3,010 2,800-3,025. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,775-2,910 2,790-2,925. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.