Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850.
Khandsari 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,000-3,150 3,010-3,160.
Sugar Ready (S) 2,910-3,060 2,920-3,070.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,800-3,025 2,810-3,035.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,790-2,925 2,800-2,935.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)