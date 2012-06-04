Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,150-3,350 3,160-3,360. Sugar Ready (S) 3,115-3,275 3,125-3,285. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,045-3,245 3,055-3,255. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,025-3,150 3,035-3,160. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487