Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,150-3,350 3,125-3,325. Sugar Ready (S) 3,125-3,300 3,100-3,270. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,050-3,250 3,025-3,225. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,025-3,200 3,010-3,150. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.