BRIEF-Reliance Industries commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar
* Says commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,115-3,215 3,100-3,200. Sugar Ready (S) 3,095-3,195 3,080-3,180. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,015-3,115 3,000-3,100. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,995-3,095 2,980-3,080. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.