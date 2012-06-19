Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,125-3,225 3,100-3,200. Sugar Ready (S) 3,105-3,205 3,080-3,180. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,025-3,125 3,000-3,100. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,005-3,105 2,980-3,080. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.