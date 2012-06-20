BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,115-3,215 3,125-3,225. Sugar Ready (S) 3,095-3,195 3,105-3,205. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,015-3,115 3,025-3,125. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,995-3,095 3,005-3,105. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues