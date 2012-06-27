BRIEF-K S B Pumps says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO
* Says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,145-3,245 3,155-3,255. Sugar Ready (S) 3,135-3,225 3,145-3,235. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,045-3,145 3,055-3,155. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,025,3,125 3,035-3,135. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
MUMBAI, June 6 India's tea production in April surged 31 percent from a year ago to 89.89 million kg as plucking gathered pace in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.