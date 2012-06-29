Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,225-3,325 3,200-3,300. Sugar Ready (S) 3,180-3,250 3,155-3,255. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,125-3,225 3,100-3,200. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,080,3,180 3,055-3,155. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.