BRIEF-Firstobject Technologies gets order for implementing e-content in 242 TSB schools
* Says gets an order for implementing e-content in 242 TSB schools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,115-3,215 3,125-3,225. Sugar Ready (S) 3,090-3,190 3,100-3,200. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,015-3,115 3,025-3,125. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,990-3,090 3,000-3,100. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says gets an order for implementing e-content in 242 TSB schools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)