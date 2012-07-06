UPDATE 1-India's 10-yr bond rallies on less hawkish central bank
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,100-3,200 3,120-3,220. Sugar Ready (S) 3,075-3,175 3,095-3,195. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,000-3,100 3,020-3,120. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,975-3,075 2,995-3,095. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
MUMBAI, June 7 GDF International will sell its entire 10 percent stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd in block trades on Thursday for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet.