TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 09
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500.
Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450.
Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,135-3,235 3,125-3,225.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,110-3,210 3,100-3,200.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,035-3,135 3,025-3,125.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,010-3,110 3,000-3,100.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
