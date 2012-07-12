BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots 10,000 partly paid unsecured redeemable NCDs
* Says allotted 10,000 partly paid unsecured redeemable NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,100-3,200 3,110-3,210. Sugar Ready (S) 3,075-3,175 3,085-3,185. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,000-3,100 3,010-3,110. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,975-3,075 2,985-3,085. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says allotted 10,000 partly paid unsecured redeemable NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 6 A Pentagon report released on Tuesday singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, as it forecast that Beijing would likely build more bases overseas after establishing a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.