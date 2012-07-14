Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500. Gur Peri 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450. Khandsari 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,130-3,230 3,120-3,220. Sugar Ready (S) 3,105-3,205 3,095-3,195. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,030-3,130 3,020-3,120. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,005-3,105 2,995-3,095. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.