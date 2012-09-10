BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550. Gur Peri 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450. Khandsari 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400. Sugar Ready (M) 3,695-3,850 3,685-3,840. Sugar Ready (S) 3,715-3,815 3,705-3,805. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,595-3,745 3,585-3,735. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,515-3,715 3,505-3,705. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.