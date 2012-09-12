Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550.
Gur Peri 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450.
Khandsari 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,735-3,890 3,715-3,870.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,755-3,855 3,735-3,835.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,635-3,785 3,615-3,765.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,555-3,755 3,535-3,735.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.