TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 22
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800.
Gur Peri 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700.
Khandsari 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,975-4,075 3,955-4,055.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,925-4,025 3,905-4,005.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,875-3,975 3,855-3,955.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,825-3,925 3,805-3,905.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.