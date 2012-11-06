Cricket-Australian McDermott applies for India coach job - report
NEW DELHI, June 4 Former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott has applied for the post of India head coach, which will become vacant after the ongoing Champions Trophy campaign.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Gur Peri 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700. Khandsari 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300. Sugar Ready (M) 3,935-4,035 3,950-4,050. Sugar Ready (S) 3,885-3,985 3,900-4,000. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,835-3,930 3,850-3,945. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,785-3,885 3,800-3,900. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
NEW DELHI, June 4 Former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott has applied for the post of India head coach, which will become vacant after the ongoing Champions Trophy campaign.
NEW DELHI, June 4 - - Source link: (http://bit.ly/2rS7Q59)