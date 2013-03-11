BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150. Khandsari 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100. Sugar Ready (M) 3,500-3,600 3,490-3,590. Sugar Ready (S) 3,475-3,575 3,465-3,565. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,400-3,500 3,390-3,490. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,375-3,475 3,365-3,465. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says Bhalendra Pal Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: