BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150. Khandsari 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100. Sugar Ready (M) 3,510-3,610 3,500-3,600. Sugar Ready (S) 3,485-3,585 3,475-3,575. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,410-3,510 3,400-3,500. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,385-3,485 3,375-3,475. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA