BUZZ-Australia's XTD hits over 3-week high on NDTV deal
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 13 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150. Khandsari 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100. Sugar Ready (M) 3,520-3,620 3,510-3,610. Sugar Ready (S) 3,495-3,595 3,485-3,585. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,420-3,520 3,410-3,510. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,395-3,495 3,385-3,485. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile