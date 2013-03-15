India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150. Khandsari 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100. Sugar Ready (M) 3,515-3,615 3,530-3,630. Sugar Ready (S) 3,485-3,585 3,500-3,600. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,410-3,510 3,425-3,525. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,385-3,485 3,400-3,500. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India