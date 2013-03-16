BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150. Khandsari 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100. Sugar Ready (M) 3,500-3,600 3,515-3,615. Sugar Ready (S) 3,470-3,570 3,485-3,585. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,395-3,495 3,410-3,510. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,370-3,470 3,385-3,485. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
HANOI, June 1 Strong demand from top importing countries has led to a spurt in Asian rice prices, with the grain being quoted at its highest in nearly two and a half years in Vietnam and touching almost a year-high in Thailand, traders said on Thursday.