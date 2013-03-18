BRIEF-Viji Finance to consider bonus issue
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150. Khandsari 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100. Sugar Ready (M) 3,550-3,650 3,500-3,600. Sugar Ready (S) 3,475-3,575 3,470-3,570. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,385-3,485 3,395-3,495. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,375-3,475 3,370-3,470. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says commences commercial production in manufacturing facilty of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: