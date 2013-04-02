BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,310-3,410 3,295-3,395. Sugar Ready (S) 3,010-3,410 2,995-3,395. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,260-3,360 3,245-3,345. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,210-3,310 3,195-3,295. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee