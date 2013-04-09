BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare gets FDA nod for drug to treat epileptic seizures
* Says gets final approval from usfda for felbamate tablets usp
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,300-3,400 3,290-3,390. Sugar Ready (S) 3,000-3,400 2,990-3,390. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,250-3,350 3,240-3,340. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,200-3,300 3,190-3,290. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
May 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 20 billion rupees ($309.98 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)