Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,310-3,410 3,300-3,400. Sugar Ready (S) 3,225-3,325 3,000-3,400. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,200-3,300 3,250-3,350. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,150-3,250 3,200-3,300. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO