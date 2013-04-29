BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets 5000 wheel order from Europe
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,310-3,410 3,310-3,410. Sugar Ready (S) 3,225-3,325 3,225-3,325. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,150-3,250 3,150-3,250. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
KABUL, May 31 At least nine people were killed and more than 90 wounded were taken to Kabul hospitals after a huge car bomb exploded in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a public health official said, and the casualty total could rise.