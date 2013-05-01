BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank says Anurag Shankar to be CFO
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,305-3,405 3,295-3,395. Sugar Ready (S) 3,220-3,320 3,210-3,310. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,195-3,295 3,185-3,285. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,145-3,245 3,135-3,235. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------