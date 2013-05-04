BRIEF-Majesco says speciality insurer renews application management services agreement
* Majesco Ltd says two tier speciality insurer renews application management services agreement for three years with Majesco
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - May 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,295-3,395 3,310-3,410. Sugar Ready (S) 3,210-3,310 3,225-3,325. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,185-3,285 3,200-3,300. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,135-3,235 3,150-3,250. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Unions representing non-executives and crew & petty officer of co have given call for one day strike on April 11