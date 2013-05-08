BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,290-3,390 3,300-3,400. Sugar Ready (S) 3,205-3,305 3,215-3,315. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,180-3,280 3,190-3,290. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,130-3,230 3,140-3,240. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.