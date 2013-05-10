Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,240-3,390 3,250-3,400.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,190-3,290 3,200-3,300.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,140-3,190 3,150-3,200.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,090-3,165 3,100-3,175.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.