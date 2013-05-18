TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - May 18
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,235-3,385 3,225-3,375.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,190-3,285 3,180-3,275.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,135-3,185 3,125-3,175.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,085-3,165 3,075-3,155.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)