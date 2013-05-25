TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - May 25
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,280-3,430 3,270-3,420.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,235-3,330 3,225-3,320.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,180-3,230 3,170-3,220.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,130-3,210 3,120-3,200.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.