TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - May 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,270-3,420 3,280-3,430. Sugar Ready (S) 3,225-3,320 3,235-3,330. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,170-3,220 3,180-3,230. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,120-3,200 3,130-3,210. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.