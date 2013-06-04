Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,225-3,375 3,210-3,360.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,180-3,275 3,165-3,260.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,125-3,175 3,110-3,160.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,065-3,155 3,050-3,140.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.