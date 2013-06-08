BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 8.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 26
* RBI says reserve money fell 8.7 percent year on year in week to May 26 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jun 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,250-3,400 3,260-3,410. Sugar Ready (S) 3,205-3,290 3,215-3,310. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,150-3,200 3,160-3,210. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,090-3,180 3,100-3,190. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Approved proposal to avail a term loan of INR 1.10 billion from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited