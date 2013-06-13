TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jun 13 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,240-3,390 3,235-3,385. Sugar Ready (S) 3,210-3,290 3,205-3,285. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,130-3,310 3,125-3,305 Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,115-3,190 3,110-3,185. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.