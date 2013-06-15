BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue, allotment of 32.7 mln shares to QIBs at 1500 rupees/shr
* Says approved issue,allotment of 32.7 million shares to qibs at issue price 1500 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2ogqodh Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jun 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,235-3,385 3,250-3,400. Sugar Ready (S) 3,205-3,285 3,220-3,300. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,135-3,305 3,150-3,320 Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,110-3,185 3,125-3,200. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.
