TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 04
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,250-3,400 3,255-3,405.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,230-3,285 3,235-3,290.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,150-3,330 3,155-3,335.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,130-3,200 3,135-3,205.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.