Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,160-3,315 3,175-3,325.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,110-3,210 3,125-3,225.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,060-3,180 3,075-3,195.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,010-3,110 3,025-3,125.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.