BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450. Sugar Ready (M) 3,160-3,315 3,170-3,325. Sugar Ready (S) 3,110-3,210 3,120-3,220. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,060-3,190 3,070-3,200. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,010-3,110 3,020-3,120. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively