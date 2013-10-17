TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 17
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,210-3,335 3,200-3,325.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,135-3,235 3,125-3,225.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,030-3,135 3,020-3,125.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,030-3,135 3,020-3,125.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.