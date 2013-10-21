BRIEF-KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360. Sugar Ready (M) 3,185-3,310 3,200-3,325. Sugar Ready (S) 3,110-3,210 3,125-3,225. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,005-3,110 3,020-3,125. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,985-3,085 3,000-3,100. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers
* Says co has loaded about 36 million tons of traffic in 2016-17, growth of 7.8 percent in 2015-16