Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,155-3,275 3,170-3,295.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,065-3,155 3,080-3,170.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,960-3,070 2,975-3,085.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,940-3,040 2,955-3,055.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
