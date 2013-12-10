BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Dec 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Gur Peri 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360. Sugar Ready (M) 3,125-3,225 3,110-3,210. Sugar Ready (S) 3,025-3,135 3,010-3,120. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,925-3,025 2,910-3,010. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,875-2,975 2,860-2,960. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees