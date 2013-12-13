MEDIA-Indian online grocer BigBasket in talks to raise $150 mln for expansion - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Dec 13 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Gur Peri 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360. Sugar Ready (M) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Sugar Ready (S) 3,015-3,125 3,000-3,110. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,915-3,015 2,90-3,000. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,865-2,965 2,850-2,950. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,255.51 per ounce at 0334 GMT, while U.S. gold f
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy